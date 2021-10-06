Some top government officials down with Kidney, liver diseases after they were cursed for allegedly chopping covid-19 cash?

President of Citizen Eye Ghana, a Civil Society Organisation, Mr. Alex Kofi Tetteh

Listen to article

President of Citizen Eye Ghana, a Civil Society Organisation has alleged that some top officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have fallen ill after embezzling Covid-19 funds meant to fight the pandemic and stabilise the economy.

Mr. Alex Kofi Tetteh said some top government officials have undergone kidney surgery while others are undergoing liver transplants.

He indicated that after sounding several warnings to rescind their decision of misappropriating the funds failed, he cursed them.

The World Bank on April 2, 2020 provided $100 million to Ghana to assist the country in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. This $100 million was made available to government and the people of Ghana as short, medium and long-term support to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

Also, a member of the National Covid-19 Trust Fund, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie has disclosed that as of June 30, 2020 the Fund had accrued ¢53, 911, 000 from donations from the companies, groups and individuals meant to fight covid-19.

Many Ghanaians have the usage of the funds as some officials were accused of misapplying them without proper accountability. The opposition NDC also accused the NPP government of pumping the covid-19 funds into the 2020 campaign for power.

Speaking to Oheneba Boamah Bennie on Power Fm, Mr. Tetteh noted that only God’s intervention can help them to survive the sicknesses.

“When the pandemic struck, this government went to take money from the World Bank. People were suffering yet the government did not channel the funds to the people. I invoked curses on those people.

“I warned that the officials who did not have mercy on the poor but went on to use the COVID-19 money to enrich themselves will use the money to treat serious illness.

“Today, we know and have heard of those who have undergone kidney surgery while others are undergoing liver transplants. That is the result of the curses,” Alex Tetteh surprisingly boasted.

Mr. Tetteh who is said to be a member of the NPP mentioned the $130 million from the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank meant for the Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project.

He alleged that the funds which were supposed to support persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups such as survivors from gender-based violence, who had been affected by the pandemic were not used in the right way.

According to him, the funds were rather channelled to other ventures meant to enrich some top officials of the Akufo-Addo government.