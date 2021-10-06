North East: Help me end illegal mining at Nanguma before it escalates — Lands Minister to chiefs

The Lands Minister, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has called for support from the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, to help him curb the illegal mining activities in Nanguma, a suburb of Mumprugu in the North East Region.

He said the activities of the illegal miners need to be nibbed in the bud before it gets out of hand.

Minister who stated this at the Palace of the Nayiri on Tuesday, 5th October, 2021, expressed his utmost joy over the discovery of gold in the Northern Region saying " the notion that minerals are only found in the south are a thing of the past".

He continued, "The Northern Region is so rich in minerals and is gradually becoming a mining hub," he added.

Hon. Jinapor indicated his resolve to bring an end to deforestation in the region. "Deforestation without afforestation will become desertification and we must not let this happen."

The Minister further commended the Nayiri for the warm reception and also for his enormous help rendered to his father and the Jinapor family in the past.

He also used the platform to express his gratitude to the Nayiri for the support during the June 11th Green Ghana day and called on Ghanaians to nurture the trees planted during the National Tree Planting exercise.

On his part, the Overlord of the Mamprugu, Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, pledged his unwavering support to the Minister in the fight against illegal mining and deforestation particularly in the North East Region.

The Nayiri backed the Minister position on illegal mining operations at Nanguma indicating that he is very disturbed about the development as it is depriving his people of thier livelihood expecially their farmlands.

The Overload applauded the Minister for the great feat attained so far.