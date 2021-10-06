Government will tackle exploitation of mineral resources in 5 northern regions — Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has disclosed that government is putting together institutional frameworks to deal with the exploitation of mineral resources in the five regions of the North particularly in the Nanguma community of the North East Region.

The Minister disclosed that among other Minerals discovered in the North East Region, Gold is the newest to be considered.

"Our strategy as a government and as a Ministry is to put in place the needed regulation, legal and operational framework at the very onset to make sure that we take full control of mining activities in the Region of the North so we do not get to the situation of Southern Ghana where the activities get illegal and out of hand mining is rampant before we craw back to," he stated.

The sector minister said at a press briefing shortly after a meeting with the North East Regional Security Council on Tuesday 5th October, 2021.

The Minister touched on the menace of illegal mining which has just begun in the Nanguma town with the commitment to tackle it before degenerate into a national problem.

"The earlier we take steps to protect the river bodies and the ecosystem of the five regions of the North, the better it will be for us and our future," he posited.

According to him, a team of security personnel have been put together to protect the black and white volta from pollution as it forms part of the resources of the north.

"Woe betides us if we allow a situation where the black and white Volta also begin to get polluted like the River Ankobra, the Offin and others in the South," he intimated.

Hon. Jinapor added that REGSEC has assured him of their corporation and support to deal with all these issues raised.