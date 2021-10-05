ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.10.2021 Headlines

Akufo-Addo inspects €4 Million Atibie Hospital Project; $77 Million Mpraeso-Onyimso Road

Akufo-Addo inspects €4 Million Atibie Hospital Project; $77 Million Mpraeso-Onyimso Road
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 5th October 2021, inspected ongoing work on the retooling and re-equipping of the Kwahu-Atibie Hospital, and also on work on the $$77 million 47-kilometre Mpraeso-Hweehwee- Oyimso.

At the commencement of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo visited the Atibie Hospital, which is part of a €40 million contract award to Messrs Contracta Construzion Italia S.R.L. for the retooling and equipping of four selected health facilities in the Eastern Region.

This project, which officially commenced in October 2019, involves work on the KOM Presbyterian Clinic at Aburi, Atibie Hospital in Kwahu, Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, and the Kibi Government Hospital.

With the project nearly seventy percent (70%) complete, it is expected to be completed on 24th November 2021.

The scope of work being undertaken by the contractors include works on the OPD, OBS & Gynae Ward, Maternity, Laboratory Unit, Administration, Conference Room, Pharmacy Unit, Theatre Suites and Labour Ward, Surgical Ward, NICU, CSSD, Children Ward, Kitchen, Laundry, Water Supply, Medical Gas System, and A&E Expansion and Imaging Centre.

At Mpraeso, the President inspected work on the reconstruction of the Mpraeso-Hweehwee-Oyimso Road (47.0km), whose contract was awarded on 21st December 2020, and is expected to be completed on 17th July 2023.

The road is located in the Kwahu East and Kwahu South Districts in the Eastern Region, with residents in communities such as Mpraeso, Nkwatia, Abetifi, Abene, Hweehwee, Kwaku Safo, Yaw Tenkorang, Oboyan No. 1, Oboyan No. 2, Abotrensa, Dwerebease and Onyimso set to be beneficiaries of the project.

It is expected that, when completed, it will bring relief to both motorists and pedestrians, reduce vehicle operating cost, reduce travelling time, facilitate the movement of goods and services, as well as serve as an alternative link to the Ashanti region through Oyimso to Asante Akyem Agogo.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ghana gets 530,000 doses of AstraZeneca tomorrow from Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Germany
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Ejura shooting: NDC demand dismissal of Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Clash between farmers, herdsmen leaves several injured at Afram Plains; 18 homes torched
05.10.2021 | Headlines
1D1F: Akufo-Addo commissions garment manufacturing factory at Koforidua
05.10.2021 | Headlines
New Kejetia Market: Angry traders lock-up management offices over ‘unfair treatment’
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Ejura Committee report full of faulty findings, calculated to shield killers of Kaaka - NDC
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Ejura report 'poor coverup' attempt to shield Kaaka murderers, 'state-sponsored' goons – NDC
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Chief Justice urges 278 new lawyers to strive for good name than riches
05.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo directs Regional Security Councils to lead fight against illegal mining
05.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line