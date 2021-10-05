ModernGhana logo
Clash between farmers, herdsmen leaves several injured at Afram Plains; 18 homes torched

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
At least four persons have sustained gunshot wounds from the clash between farmers and Fulani herdsmen at Salamkope near Gudupe village in Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region.

Today’s clash follows as a renewed feud between the farmers and the herdsmen who in the past had misunderstandings.

According to sources, some residents accused herdsmen of destroying their crops and water bodies with their cattle.

Information gathered indicate that some of the residents who are believed to be farmers allegedly attacked the herdsmen with guns and machetes.

The farmers succeeded in wounding three of the herdsmen with one other person almost dead.

In addition, three of the victims of the attack who are said to be in critical condition have been admitted at the Donkokrom Hospital.

About 10 cattle were shot and killed by the angry residents in the clash.

A total of 18 homes were also torched.

Herdsmen at Salamkope lamented that they have complained to the Police about the attack but nothing has been done.

They say the police must look into the matter and bring members of the community that attacked their people to book.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
