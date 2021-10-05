ModernGhana logo
05.10.2021 Social News

Fast-track passage of anti-LGBTQI+ Bill — Christian Council, Ghana Pentecostal Council to Parliament

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) have urged Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 also known as anti-LGBTQI+ Bill.

The two councils also encouraged citizens to send their memoranda to Parliament in support of the Bill to protect the nation from “corruption and moral decadence of same sex unions.”

A statement jointly signed by Reverend Dr Cyril G.K. Fayose, the General Secretary of CCG, and Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah, the Secretary General, GPCC, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the bill into law after the due process.

It also called on Ghanaians to pray for God's grace and intervention for the passage of the bill.

The statement said as Christians the two councils upheld the Bible as their principal guide and considered LGBTQI in all its forms as an “unacceptable behaviour that God frowned upon.”

“Moreover, it is alien to the Ghanaian culture and family value system, and as such, the citizens of this Nation cannot accept it,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the two councils had observed with much concern the non-adherence to the COVID-19 protocols by a section of the public.

“We passionately appeal to all Ghanaians, especially pastors, to ensure that members observe all the approved protocols on their premises,” the statement said.

“Let us all stay safe by wearing our facemasks, observing social distancing, washing our hands regularly under running water with soap and use hand sanitizers frequently.”

The statement commended government for procuring vaccines for the country and urged the citizenry to avail themselves for the vaccination.

Touching on the frequent fatal road crashes, the councils called on government to prioritise the construction of dual carriageways to curb head on collision of vehicles.

“We also urge the Ministry of Roads and Highways to erect streetlights on all roads, especially the major highways to aid visibility when driving at night. We appeal to the police to ensure that road traffic offenders face the full rigours of the law to ensure discipline on our roads,” the statement said.

It expressed concern over the activities of spiritualists on television, radio and the internet and said: “We, the Leaders of CCG and GPCC believe that it is important for the Government and all citizens to appreciate the moral, psychological, social and economic havoc, which these spiritualists are causing our nation.”

“We, therefore, call on the regulators of our media space to clamp down on the activities of fraudulent spiritualists who propagate evils and their 'get-rich-quick' activities on our television stations and social media platforms.”

The statement called on Ghanaians to appreciate the need for hard work, honesty, integrity and the desire for genuine acquisition of wealth.

GNA

