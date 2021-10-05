ModernGhana logo
05.10.2021 General News

NCA to introduce processes for re-registration of Ghanaian SIM cards abroad

NCA to introduce processes for re-registration of Ghanaian SIM cards abroad
The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it will roll out plans for the re-registration of SIM cards that are being used by Ghanaians outside Ghana.

“We know that there are quite a number of Ghanaian SIM cards that are being used outside Ghana. In due time, we will come up with a process to have them registered. The key thing is that they must have a Ghana card,” the Deputy Director – Consumer and Corporate Affairs Division at NCA, said on the Citi Breakfast Show.

The re-registration of SIM cards, which started on October 1, 2021, is expected to last for six months, ending on March 31, 2022.

The exercise is in accordance with the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011, LI 2006 to curb SIM boxing and other criminal activities.

Any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

Mr. Gyan clarified that SIM cards that are not in active use six months after re-registration will also be blocked.

“If you do not use your SIM actively for three months, it gets into a certain pool and after six months, it gets put back into the system again. Once you are not using the SIM card, it does not matter whether you registered with Ghana card, it will still have to be churned back because it is inactive. This is the standard practice for SIM management across the world.”

