Yesterday's outage was as if people's lives are in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg, control your desire for social media — Kofi Ofosu-Nkansah

The Managing Director for Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has advised Ghanaians not to allow social media dictate the greater part of their lives.

Many people according to him, become depressed when they cannot access any of the social media Applications as if their entire life totally dependent on them.

Quoting from some psychiatrists, he noted that the Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram global outage on Monday has exposed the vulnerabilities of several people whose lives are fully dependent on social media.

“This shows how our real lives depend on social media because it brought a lot of psychology effects [like] anxiety, depression, feeling of inadequacy, loneliness, feeling of low self-esteem because the first place everyone goes after picking up the phone is WhatsApp.

“So if they go there and are unable to chat, it’s like he’s been imprisoned, if they need to go to facebook and are unable to, then they feel uncomfortable, so the impact is on our personal lives and businesses,” he pointed.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went off on Monday for six hours. It is reported that Facebook lost about US$7billion dollars.

Speaking to Omanhene Adu Boakye on Kesben Maakye Tuesday, Mr. Ofosu-Nkansah said this has taught humans around the world to channel part of the time they spend on social media to something productive.

“For now it looks like our lives are in the hands of Mark Zuckerberg and will be shut as soon as he decides to shut down his computer,” he noted in a teasing but thoughtful manner.

He stressed that when people begin to schedule the times they visit social media in the day, even if they go off for long hours, the effect would not be felt like yesterday's outage.

“This is because you have controlled yourself to log on at certain specific times hence the outage of the app would have no effect on you, we must all be diligent in controlling the effects of the apps in our lives and not allow them to control us” he stressed.