05.10.2021 Headlines

Chief Justice urges 278 new lawyers to strive for good name than riches

Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has admonished the 278 new lawyers who have been called to the Bar recently not to be corrupt in their work.

He recited a verse in the Holy Bible which says “Good name is better than riches” to stress the point to them to eschew any corrupt act.

“A Good name is better than riches. Please remember this Bible verse as you begin your journey, it will help you to avoid all the temptations and short cut that you are likely to encounter along the way.

“Resolve to be honest at all times,” he said.

He further told them that complaints made against lawyers will be taken seriously by the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC).

“Remember that the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council takes actions when complaints are lodged against lawyers, it does not sweep these complaints under the carpet,” he said.

The new lawyers were called to the bar on Friday October 1, 2021.

---3news

