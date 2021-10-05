ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.10.2021 Social News

Six journalists allegedly assaulted at Atebubu, blocked from covering MDCE elections

By Jerry Azanduna || Contributor
Six journalists allegedly assaulted at Atebubu, blocked from covering MDCE elections
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Journalists numbering about six from the state-owned media and the Multimedia group were on Tuesday allegedly prevented and assaulted by the bodyguards of the President's nominee Mr Edward Owusu and some police officers stationed at Atebubu during the coverage of the election to confirm the MCE for Atebubu Amantin.

The journalists; Mr Anas Sabit Joynews Regional correspondent, Mr Michael Tatsu Citi News, Jerry Azanduna Ghana News Agency, Christine Ofori Kumah Adom TV, Frederick Antwi UTV and Appiah Kubi Brong Ahafo TV were allegedly harassed.

This reporter noted that supporters of the nominee attempted seizing cameras and gadgets from the reporters when they protested the plan to block them from entering the meeting hall to cover proceedings of the confirmation.

Mr Tsatsu, the Citi FM's reporter was allegedly hooked on the neck by one of the boys identified as Mr Ubiadu Shaibu, the NPP Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer believe to be a supporter of the nominee and his camara taken from him.

According to the reporter, the President nominee stormed out from the meeting and allegedly instructed the security personnel from the Ghana Police Service in Atebubu not to allow any media personnel inside to observe proceedings of the exercise.

The reporter added that the Bono East Regional Minister Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan and some confirmed MDCEs were present but the media could not gain access to any of them to intervene.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Komenda: Four children who swum at sacred portion of the sea drown, two rescued
05.10.2021 | Social News
Zanetor calls for collaboration from ECOWAS member states in fighting extremism, piracy
05.10.2021 | Social News
Only 7% of Ghanaians tolerate same sex, we shall prevail over them — Sam George jab Professors, lawyers challenging anti-LGBT bill
05.10.2021 | Social News
Abuakwa South DCE nominee Akosua Asabea approved despite youth agitation
05.10.2021 | Social News
Improve our condition of service in two weeks or we strike – JUSAG tells gov’t
05.10.2021 | Social News
Anas deny neglecting second wife, family of Ahmed Suale
05.10.2021 | Social News
WhatsApp to shut down on 53 iPhone and Android phones from November 1
05.10.2021 | Social News
Mixed reactions greet WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram global outage
05.10.2021 | Social News
Over 15 million Ghanaians registered for Ghana Card – NIA
05.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line