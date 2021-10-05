Six journalists allegedly assaulted at Atebubu, blocked from covering MDCE elections

Journalists numbering about six from the state-owned media and the Multimedia group were on Tuesday allegedly prevented and assaulted by the bodyguards of the President's nominee Mr Edward Owusu and some police officers stationed at Atebubu during the coverage of the election to confirm the MCE for Atebubu Amantin.

The journalists; Mr Anas Sabit Joynews Regional correspondent, Mr Michael Tatsu Citi News, Jerry Azanduna Ghana News Agency, Christine Ofori Kumah Adom TV, Frederick Antwi UTV and Appiah Kubi Brong Ahafo TV were allegedly harassed.

This reporter noted that supporters of the nominee attempted seizing cameras and gadgets from the reporters when they protested the plan to block them from entering the meeting hall to cover proceedings of the confirmation.

Mr Tsatsu, the Citi FM's reporter was allegedly hooked on the neck by one of the boys identified as Mr Ubiadu Shaibu, the NPP Deputy Constituency Youth Organizer believe to be a supporter of the nominee and his camara taken from him.

According to the reporter, the President nominee stormed out from the meeting and allegedly instructed the security personnel from the Ghana Police Service in Atebubu not to allow any media personnel inside to observe proceedings of the exercise.

The reporter added that the Bono East Regional Minister Mr Kwesi Adu Gyan and some confirmed MDCEs were present but the media could not gain access to any of them to intervene.