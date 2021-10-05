ModernGhana logo
05.10.2021 General News

Sheikh Bin Umar visits grave yard of late Maikano Jallo in Prang

By Nurudeen Ibrahim
The Leader and Chief Imam of the Tijjaniya fraternity in the United States of America (USA), Sheikh Ahmed Tijani Bin Umar has offered prayers to the late spiritual leader of Ghana in Prang of the Bono Region.

He visited the late spiritual leader (Sheikh Abdullahi Ahmed Maikano Jallo) grave at this year's Maulud in Prang.

Sheikh Imam Ahmed at the tomb paid a glowing tribute and offered special prayers to the late Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano Jallo and all gone souls.

In a brief address, he expressed his love for the Tijjaniya fraternity and the Jallo household, stressing the need for every Muslim in the world to love and stay connected with Sheikh Abdul Failu Maikano Jallo, the successor of the late spiritual leader.

About Prang

Prang, a predominantly farming community in the Bono Region is gradually becoming the local pilgrim host to Muslims in the country.

For decades now, Muslims in Africa especially the Tijaniya sect converge annually in the town for the celebration of the life of Sheikh Ahmed Tijani, which was instituted by the late Sheikh Abdullahi Maikano Jallo.

At the celebration in Prang, prayers is observed for the leadership of Ghana and the globe as a whole. Annually, multitudes of devotees and dedicated Muslims attend the celebration from all walks of life across the globe.

The late Sheikh Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad Maikano Jalloo (RA), the sole initiator of the annual gathering was born on the 13th of November, 1928, in Aborso-Ghana.

He died on the 12th of September, 2005, in Aborso-Ghana at age 77. He is well known in the Islamic Community Ghana, West Africa and elsewhere for his extreme bravery and dedication to Islam.

Sheikh Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad Maikano Jallo (R.A) was a true and faithful scholar whose interest lied mainly in prayers (solat, both obligatory and supererogatory) remembrance of Allah (Azkar), repentance and seeking for forgiveness from the Almighty Allah (istigfar), habitual reading of the Holy Quran, saying numerous “Durood” upon the holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and making research. All these habitual deeds are Quranic and traditionally prophetic.

He devoted his whole life to the service of Allah. Preaching and calling people to the path of Allah (SWT).

