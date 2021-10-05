Rejected President’s nominee for Offinso North Assembly confirmed in second election

The incumbent District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North Assembly in the Ashanti region Mr David Kwasi Asare has been finally endorsed after an initial attempt.

In the first meeting held last week for the assembly to vote on him, the nominee failed to secure two-thirds of the overall votes which called for the second confirmation date after ten (10) days.

For the first round of voting, Mr David Kwasi Asare secured ninety-seven (97%) per cent of the total valid votes cast.

The total number of the assembly members eligible for voting present, the President’s nominee polled thirty-two (32) yes votes as against one (1) No vote.

In his victory speech, the DCE elect Mr David Kwasi Asare thanked the President and the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to work towards the development of the district.

He also called for unity among all to help develop the area.