East Gonja: Macho men were unleashed on us for rejecting MCE nominee, they slapped us — Assembly member alleges

The Assemblymember for Makyera electoral area in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region, Mr. Yussif, has alleged that they were assaulted by macho men outside the conference hall of the Assembly after rejecting the MCE nominee for the area, Mr. Tamimu Mohammed.

According to him, the macho men pounced on them and gave them slaps after he and his colleagues voted NO in disapproval of the President's nominee.

Giving an account of what transpired during the confirmation process in audio available to Modernghana News, Hon. Yussif said the macho men were brought to the hall purposely to block them from observing the counting process after they got wind of the possible outcome which they firmly resisted.

He told this reporter that the nominee got 4 YES votes out of 34 and not 10 as widely reported on various social media outlets.

He further disclosed that pressure was piled on the East Gonja Municipal Electoral Commission Officer to change the figures by declaring the "NO" votes as "YES" votes which the EC officer declined.

The EC officer boldly insisted he cannot do so in the presence of the observers and the media to damage his profession and reputation.

According to the Makyera Assemblymember, the 'big men' after sensing the Assembly members were not ready to backtrack, called on the Presiding Member to have the results cancelled.

But this according to Hon. Yussif was against the standing orders of an Assembly stating that it is only the EC officer who can cancel results of the election for a Municipal Chief Executive based on a tangible reason.

According to him, the nominee does not accord people respect coupled with poor inter-personal relationship with the Assembly members of the Municipality.