ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.10.2021 General News

Ghana Maritime Authority equips Sandema Police to fight crime

Ghana Maritime Authority equips Sandema Police to fight crime
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi has presented a brand-new motorbike to the Ghana Police Service in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region to support fight crime in the area.

At a brief gathering to present the motorbike, Mr Alonsi said the Ghana Police Service in the Municipality needed to be adequately supported to enable them to conduct their patrol duties, especially in areas where Police vehicles could not easily go.

“As an indigene, I realised that the Police needed to be supported to conduct their patrols, hence the decision to acquire this motorbike so that they can use it to augment the vehicle they already have,” the former Chief Executive of the then Builsa North District said.

Mr Alonsi acknowledged that the Police in the Municipality needed more equipment and not just a motorbike to enable them effectively discharge their duties and gave the assurance that “With time, if we acquire more resources, we will add.”

The Director-General, who was in the company of the Builsa North Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party, urged officials of the Police Service to properly maintain the motorbike and use it for the intended purpose.

Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the newly elected Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, thanked the Director-General for the support.

She called on citizens of Buluk, in and outside the country, to support the area in diverse ways to propel development.

The MCE-elect, who would head the Municipal Security Council, stressed the need for the peace and security of the Municipality to be maintained.

Receiving the motorbike, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Opoku, the Station Officer of the Municipal Police Headquarters, thanked Mr Alonsi and said “This motorbike that you have given to us will go a long way to help us combat crime in this Municipality.”

He appealed for more support to the Service to enhance their crime-fighting mandate in the Municipality.

At a recent workshop on violent extremism organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Sandema, the Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis Kwasi Amankwah appealed for motorbikes to aid Police patrols in the area.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
Sheikh Bin Umar visits grave yard of late Maikano Jallo in Prang
05.10.2021 | General News
Rejected President’s nominee for Offinso North Assembly confirmed in second election
05.10.2021 | General News
Krachi Nchumuru nominee confirmed DCE
05.10.2021 | General News
North East Gonja: DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement
05.10.2021 | General News
Kumasi Cloth Sellers Association honours OTEC FM
04.10.2021 | General News
Emir of Ablekuma Gonse visits Ghanaian Muslims in UK
04.10.2021 | General News
Helping the less-privileged is vital to building a secure society — Igbo king
04.10.2021 | General News
Tempane Assembly rejects Paul Azumah Abugre's second term
04.10.2021 | General News
Ho Municipal confirms Divine Bosson as MCE
04.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line