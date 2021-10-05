Sam Pyne confirmed Mayor of Kumasi after Akufo-Addo calmed angry Assemblymembers

The President's nominee Sam Payne has been confirmed Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

He pulled 55 YES votes against 3 NO votes.

Two of the 60 Assemblymembers were absent.

This comes after the Assembly members rescind their decision to reject the President's nominee over alleged debts.

They held firm to their position that until the GHS50 million debt KMA owes is paid, they will vote against the President's nominee.

According to the Assemblymembers, the failure of government to release the funds has in the last few years contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

But yesterday, President Nana Akufo-Addo appealed to the Assemblymembers of KMA to rescind their threat to reject Samuel Pyne.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the President said it wouldn’t be fair to make Mr. Pyne “a victim of the past.”

He noted that “I don’t see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don’t think that is far. That is not the way to go about it.”

He instead urged the assembly members to ensure Mr. Pyne shows a commitment to deal with the debt.

“That will be the proper way to go. If they feel he is worthy of confirmation, let him make it clear to them that his number one item on the agenda will be how to arrange with the government to repay the debt.”

President Akufo-Addo also said the Local Government Minister was looking into the circumstance that led to the debt.

“He will prepare a brief for me in the course of time… if KMA is in debt, we have to find out how KMA couldn’t pay.”