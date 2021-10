Listen to article

The Ministry of Finance has rubbished reports that the Minister of Finance has resigned.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Department, the ministry noted that the minister is still at post.

“Mr. Ken Ofori Atta is at post and focused on his mandate, given to him by his Excellency the President, to serve the people of Ghana in his capacity as Finance Minister,” it stated.

It therefore advised the general public to disregard the rumors.