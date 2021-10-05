Owusu-Bempah granted Ghc100,000 bail after new charges in court today

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been slapped with a new charge by the Accra Circuit Court 1 after his appearance today.

The renowned preacher was arrested by the Police last Month and arraigned before court where he was charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of public officers alongside four other persons.

Subsequently after pleading not guilty, his Lawyer Gary Nimako secured a bail to the tune of GHS200,000 with two sureties for him to be released.

Appearing before the court today, the prosecution led by Detective Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey withdrew the previous charge sheet where six persons were charged.

The latest charge bothers on the threat to kill Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Just like the last time in Court in September, Lawyer of Owusu Bempah, Gary Nimako Marfo successfully secured bail for his client.

The court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah granted a Ghc100,000 self-recognizance bail to Rev. Owusu Bempah while Michael Ofori and Berchie were granted Ghc100,000 with two sureties to be justified.

Owusu Bempah and all the accused are to deposit their passports to the registrar of the court and can only travel outside the country with the express permission of the court.

In addition to their bail conditions, they are required to report to the police once every two weeks till the final determination of the case.

The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2021.