Only 7% of Ghanaians tolerate same sex, we shall prevail over them — Sam George jab Professors, lawyers challenging anti-LGBT bill

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has stated that in spite of Ghanaians’ religious, political and cultural tolerance for one another, they are hugely intolerant of homosexuality.

The lawmaker who is spearheading the formulation of an anti-gay bill together with some members of the House said Ghanaians will support the passage of the Bill to abolish LGBTQI practice in the country.

Quoting from a report, Hon. George noted that only seven percent of Ghanaians tolerate homosexuality which is insignificant to kick against the majority who are against it.

His comment follows a memorandum challenging the anti-gay bill submitted to Parliament by some eighteen renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals.

The professionals in their memorandum posited that the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”

According to them, to push the anti-LGBTQ+ will be to challenge Ghana’s constitution and democracy.

Among the signatories to the memo are Professor Kofi Gyimah-Boadi, Dr. Rose Kutin-Mensah, Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh, Professor Audrey Gadzekpo, Professor Kwame KariKari, Akoto Ampaw and Professor Raymond Atuguba.

In his reaction, the MP said “Those with us and for us far outnumber the few whose consideration is material. We have a superior argument. The facts support our position. We shall prevail.”

He added, “If you go to page seven of that report, social tolerance in Ghana is extremely high. Ghanaians are tolerant of different ethnicities by 92%, different religions by 91%, different political parties by 90%, different immigrant and foreign workers by 74%, but these same Ghanaians are only 7% tolerant of homosexuals. It tells you what the people of Ghana want.”

The Ningo Prampram lawmaker continued, “We are not ready to tolerate it, that is who we are, our people say they don’t want it. These personalities do not hold the torch, whatsoever, to the strength of the collective will of the majority of Ghanaians and their personal agendas will not override the desire of the majority of the people.”

According to him, the report also revealed that Ghana is fourth on the continent, behind Senegal, Liberia and Malawi, when it comes to intolerance towards people of different sexual identities and orientations.

"The will of the majority of Ghanaians shall prevail against all machinations and schemes. Do not be dismayed with titles or self proclaimed accolades. They would count for nothing during the debates ON THE FLOOR OF PARLIAMENT. That is where the business is.

"We are on course. Victory beckons. #SaveOurAlphabets #PassTheBill .”