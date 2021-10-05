Abuakwa South DCE nominee Akosua Asabea approved despite youth agitation

The President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Abuakwa South in the Easter Region, Akosua Asabea Annoh has been approved by Assemblymembers despite agitations by the youth in the area.

Prior to the election, residents embarked on a demonstration to express opposition to her nomination.

They argued that they wanted the President to change the norm of always nominating someone from Kyebi when there more qualified people in other big towns.

Despite the rejection from the residents, all 35 assemblymembers that voted said YES to give Akosua Asabea Annoh a resounding 100% endorsement.

Speaking after her approval, the new DCE for Abuakwa South District called for support from all stakeholders.

She said she will work hard but will need the district to unite behind her to drive the assembly forward.

In a message to the DCE, Samuel Ataa Akyea who is the Member of Parliament for the Abuakwa South Constituency urged Akosua Asabea Annoh to serve the people well and ensure the district sees development.

“Have a listening ear, cooperate with the assembly members [and] do not let the President’s trust in you be a mistake,” the MP said.

He further assured the DCE that his office will always be opened to her for the needed collaboration to bring development to Abuakwa South.