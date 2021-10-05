ModernGhana logo
05.10.2021

West Gonja: Abu Jinapor to commission shea nut project at Busunu

The Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency who doubles as the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Abu Jinapor is set to commission a shea nut project at Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The event is slated for Friday, October 8, 2021.

The German Ambassador is expected to be present at the durbar with Hon. Abu Jinapor to commission the project and later visit the Mole National Park with the Australian High Commissioner.

The MP is also scheduled to visit Bole where he will have an interaction with the chiefs and people of the traditional area.

This forms part of the minister's 6-day working visit to the five northern regions which he begun on Monday, October 4th and expected to end on Saturday, 9th October 2021.

The tour is to among other things, afford the minister the opportunity to ascertain for himself the level of destruction caused to few forest reserves and the level of operations of mining companies in the northern part of the country.

He is also expected to pay courtesy calls on the Ya Naa at Yendi, Nayiri, Wa Naa and the King and overlord of Gonja Kingdom, Yagbon-wura Sulemana Tutumba Boresa I at their respective Palaces with the sole intent of courting their support in the fight against illegal mining activities that pose threat to the natural resources.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional Correspondent

