05.10.2021 Social News

Improve our condition of service in two weeks or we strike – JUSAG tells gov’t

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) is threatening to strike unless government addresses issues relating to the conditions of service of its members.

The association warns that if nothing good is decided after two weeks, it will have no other choice than to lay down its tools.

According to JUSAG president Mr. Alex Nartey, engagements with the government has yielded no results, leaving its staff very aggrieved.

“Judicial Service has done its work and we haven’t had any response from government that’s why the staff are aggrieved because the judicial service staff is supposed to get their revised pay from January this year,” the JUSAG president told Starr FM in an interview.

Mr. Alex Nartey continued, “And we are ending the year, we haven’t gotten any information from the president. And so when leadership of the association met on 1st of this month, they decided to give government two weeks to get back to us on our salaries else we will meet again and advise ourselves.”

According to Mr. Nartey, JUSAG understands systems and there’s no way it will commit any infractions as far as ethical processes are concerned.

The JUSAG president stresses that every righteousness on the part of its staff has been fulfilled and they believe they have justification to give government the two-week ultimatum they have issued.

