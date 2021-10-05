ModernGhana logo
05.10.2021 General News

North East Gonja: DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement

The President's nominee for North East Gonja District Assembly in the Savannah Region, Mr Mohammed Musah Tindawu, has received 100% endorsement from members of the Assembly.

All 16 members of the Assembly made up of elected and government appointees, voted Yes in approval of Mr Mohammed Musah Tindawu as DCE for the area.

In his appreciation message, Mr. Tindawu thanked the President and members of the Assembly for the trust reposed in him and promised to run a participatory administration.

His confirmation brings to four 100% endorsements received by nominees for the various MMDAs position in the Savannah Region.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

TOP STORIES

