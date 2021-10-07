Democratic governance is good for Africa, but the problem is our abusive, belly-full leaders — Pastor

The Head Pastor of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assembly located at Kumasi Esereso in the Ashanti Region, Elder Enock Ofori Jnr has said the election of leaders through the ballot is best practice for African nations.

The problem, he lamented is how African leaders and politicians have abused the power to the detriment of the ordinary people.

According to him, people who get the opportunities to lead the affairs of the nation tend to manipulate the system to their advantage.

Speaking to the Modernghana News' correspondent King Amoah in Kumasi in reaction to the coup in Mali and Guinea, the man of God blamed the failure of governments to provide jobs, massive corruption, lack of transparency and accountability as reasons for civil revolts and coups.

Elder Ofori added that democracy gives the ordinary people the freedom to express their opinions freely on issues of development however leaders in power tend to suppress those opinions incur their wrath.

Another issue, the man of God noted is the manipulation of the justice system, Parliament, media have made them a pale shadow.

Elder Ofori posited that the developed countries have successfully practiced democracy for more than 200 years with good track records, and still do not regret the pace of progress.

He queried why the situation is different in Africa with politicians abusing power to the neglect of the poor.

The clergy advised political leaders to avoid oppressors' rule.