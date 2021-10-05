NPP flagbearer race: I will support, campaign for whoever is elected – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasised that he has no favourite in terms of who becomes the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 general elections.

It can be recalled that last Friday at Manhyia when the President visited Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he declared the intentions of Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Akoto Afriyie of becoming Presidents in the future.

“I am here with the Minister of Transport, Minister for Works and Housing, the National Security Boss, Chairman One; Wontumi, the Food and Agriculture Minister; Owusu Afriyie, who wants to be President.

“I also have here with me someone who has long eyed the presidential seat, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Alan Kyeremanten, a very hard-working man. All of them are doing a good job,” he said.

After that introduction, many have said the President may have a favourite for the flagbearer position.

Speaking to a Pure FM in Kumasi on Monday however, President Akufo-Addo says there is nothing of that sort.

According to him, he will not only support but will also campaign for whoever is elected as the flagbearer of the party for the next general election.

“My duty is in two folds. One is, first of all, to hold a balance to make sure there is a level playing field for all of them (aspirants) because the decision has to be the decision of the party, and whoever the party elects as its flagbearer for 2024 that person is the one I will support and campaign for the person to become president,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.