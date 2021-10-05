NIB, EOCO goes after 14 TOR top executives over $14Million 'chop chop'

National Investigations Bureau (NIB) and Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are on the heels of some 14 top management executives of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) over massive rot.

The 14 management executives who have been interdicted for product losses running into over $14million are under serious investigation over allegation of causing financial losses.

Daniel Osei Appiah, Director of Finance; Abraham Quayson, Head of Production; Julius Ogo at the RFCC; Christopher Boateng, Movement of Product Unit; Daniel Fugah, Production Unit; Kobina Takyi Koomson, Production Unit; Matthew Adu-Gyamfi, Production Unit; William Frimpong, Production Unit, Emmanuel Tetteh Doku, Movement of Production Unit; Edmond Kojo Baiden, Movement of Product Unit; George Kweku Gaisie, Finance Department; Joseph Akure, Finance Department; Abu Osman, Distribution; and Victor Dekayie, Import & Export (Shipping) were the officials reportedly Interdicted by the company.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the suspects are assisting the security operatives investigative bodies for their various role played after they were served letters on September 28, 2021 for the interdiction which commenced this month.

A three-member Interim Management Committee (IMC) chaired by Ing. Nobert Cormla-Djamposu Aku uncovered the massive rot at the struggling state oil refinery spanning from 2012 till date.

Fear are that more suspects are likely to fall victim following responses by some of the interdicted officials which turn to indict another person.

It would be recalled that the IMC was formed after the dismissal of the Managing Director of TOR, Francis Boateng, and his Deputy, Ato Morrison, in June this year.

The IMC was constituted by the country's Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, to undertake technical and human resource audits as well as receiving and assessing viable partnerships for TOR.

Mandate of the IMC has been extended as a result of the work they are doing after their three months period expired recently.

They were said to be working tirelessly and scrutinising the transactions of the refinery since 2012 and uncovering several losses.

Some of the losses include missing of products and officials negotiating with TOR’s debtors to take percentage into their private pocket leaving the debtors to continue to owe the refinery.

—Daily Guide