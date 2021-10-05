Mixed reactions greet WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram global outage

Monday evening shutdown of WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram has been greeted with mixed reactions from online marketers and some users of the social media platforms.

The platforms had their accounts shutdown for close to 10 hours leaving users in a state of confusion.

Mr Joy Adajawah, a near social media addict, said the temporary shutdown had some positives with friends and relations placing calls to one another in a long while.

"Thank you Mark and co for the break time. We should have more of that. All of a sudden, man start make calls.

"Please block anyone who moved (to other platforms). They are unloyal and unfaithful customers. They can't be with you in the slightest trouble," the IT specialist said.

Agnes Dartey, a Student, said the social media "blackout" made her sleep early.

"I had a good afternoon rest and slept early in the evening. It is normal," she said with a smile.

Angela Asante, Unemployed, said, it could be a "world reset" and that, she was not bothered.

But Ruby Effah, an online Marketer, said, she was not able to reach her clients for hours and very unhappy .

She said it was a bad way to start the week and prayed it never happened again.

Albert Hall, another online Marketer, said, he kept restarting his phone throughout the close to10 hours shutdown but unsuccessful and could not imagine the impact on his business.

Some groups and individuals who conduct official work through the platforms also lamented about the 'hoo-ha'.

The cause of the outage is not known but WhatsApp later said they were aware some people were experiencing issues with the platform and said they were working to get things back to normal.

Instagram said, "Instagram and friends are having a little but if a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it!"

GNA