Akufo-Addo begins 4-day tour of Eastern Region today

President Akufo-Addo will from today [Tuesday, October 5, 2021], begin a four-day tour of the Eastern Region.

This will be his first visit to the region after the 2020 elections.

It will also be the first time the President will meet with inhabitants of the Eastern Region after the nomination of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) which was met with some agitations in the region.

The tour of the Eastern Region follows President Akufo-Addo’s four-day tour of the Ashanti Region where he asked assembly members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) to rescind their threat to reject the MCE nominee for Kumasi, Samuel Pyne.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, the President said it wouldn't be fair to make Mr. Pyne “a victim of the past.”

The KMA Presiding member, Stephen Ofori, in earlier interviews with Citi News, reiterated that the assembly members have resolved to reject the president's nominee if a long-standing debt of GHS50 million owed by the Assembly is not cleared.

But President Akufo-Addo retorted that “I don't see how they are going to hold up Kumasi from getting a proper executive because of the past. I don't think that is fair. That is not the way to go about it.”

The president as part of the tour also visited the premises of Darko Farms , the oldest private and largest poultry farm in Ghana, whose operations have been revamped by the Government's 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

—citinewsroom