05.10.2021 Social News

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram back online after global outage

Social media giants–Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are back online after widespread outage on Monday, October 4, 2021.

The social media apps were offline for about six hours. They used Twitter to update their subscribers on the development.

A lot of people took to Twitter to make jokes about the situation, as the impact of the outage was felt by individuals and businesses who rely on such platforms to connect with their audience and business associates.

“To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We've been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us,” Facebook announced.

WhatsApp also apologised for the glitch.

“Apologies to everyone who hasn't been able to use WhatsApp today. We're starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.”

Instagram also posted a brief update saying: “Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now – thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait!”

According to Bloomberg, owner of the social media giants, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth dipped by $7 billion in a matter of hours due to the outage and a whistle-blower case against his firm.

—citinewsroom

