Kumasi Cloth Sellers Association honours OTEC FM

The Kumasi Central Market Cloth Sellers Association on Friday, September first, 2021, honoured the Kumasi based media firm, OTEC FM for its immense contribution towards trading activities in the Ashanti Region.

The award which was the first of its kind from the association to any media firm according to the group was necessitated by the consistent impactful reportage on trading activities by the first-ever commercial private radio station in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to this reporter, the representative for Asantehemaa who doubles as Queen Mother for the association Nana Yaa Boadu said, OTEC FM as the Pioneer Radio Station in the Region had distinguished itself in every respect, adding that contribution to the growth and development of traders by the media firm are unparalleled.

She noted that the leadership of OTEC FM since its establishment with the great commitment shown to have the wellbeing of the marginalized at heart.

"We the traders are particularly happy with the numerous contributions of bringing marketing experts to advice us on your various programs.

"These resource persons have on countless occasions proffer pragmatic solutions to over myriad problems and for that we say thank you," she added.

In a citation, the traders acknowledged the time OTEC FM has dedicated to pursuing truth and accuracy for the people of Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.

The host of OTEC FM's Morning show, "Nyansapo" Captain Koda who received the award on behalf of management said he is was appreciative of the honour.

He added that the group had shown they were monitoring little contributions the Radio Station is doing to change the lives of people.

He reiterated the workers' commitment to continue working hard to improve information flow to all persons locally and international.