Fifty 50 Club raises Ghc10,000 to support girl suffering hole in heart

Obuasi based Fifty 50 Club has responded to a call by the family of a two-year-old Petra Bimpomaa Adusei, a hole in heart patient from Obuasi to undergo heart surgery.

A hole in heart, also known as Ventricular Septal Defect is a heart defect due to an abnormal connection between the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles). It is a common heart defect most often present at birth, but it can occur in adults after surgery or a heart attack. It involves a hole in the wall between the heart's lower chambers.

According to the President of the Club, Jacob Edmund-Acquah, they had to intervene to save the live of the little girl who needs urgent medical attention.

He said the family had already gathered GHc18,000 of the GHc36,000 needed for the surgery. He indicated that the group decided to support the surgery with GHc10,000.

"This is the second time in a month's interval that the Fifty 50 Club is coming to the aid of individuals who were in distressed situations. In September this year, the Foundation assisted David Ababio Awuni, a 21-year old student of KNUST who needed financial support to continue his education and Monica Oware, a 50-year old widow by assisting her to start a business," Jacob Edmund-Acquah stated.

The President expressed gratitude to members of the Club for their generosity. He indicated that their doors are opened for like-minded people who are interested in joining the Club to support its cause. "We are ever ready to receive new members who are interested in helping humanity".

He revealed that the Fifty 50 Club has seen its membership grow over the years as employees of other institutions outside of the AGAG have come to join. He continued that each member pays a minimum amount of Fifty Ghana Cedis (50.00) at the end of every month and on a quarterly basis, select beneficiaries to receive various forms of financial support.

Founded in July 2020, the Club has made several donations including supporting three (3) kids with heart conditions and setting up three women with trading businesses. The Club in 2021 has donated an amount of GHC40,000 to four (4) individuals with varying forms of need.