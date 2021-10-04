ModernGhana logo
04.10.2021 General News

Emir of Ablekuma Gonse visits Ghanaian Muslims in UK

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
The Hausa Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonse who is also the National Head of Chieftaincy affairs of the United Nations Youth Association, Emir Sherif Adams also known as Sarki Gadafi on Friday, October 1, 2021 paid a visit to the Ghanaian Muslim Community in the United Kingdom.

The meeting was to familiarize himself in their activities as well as strengthen the relationship between the Muslim Community in Ghana and UK.

The meeting was also aimed at tackling education, youth empowerment and development within the Muslim communities in Ghana as well share business ideas.

The meeting centred on how to transform the various Zango communities in Ghana.

The leadership of the Ghanaian Muslim Community in the UK expressed their gratitude to the Hausa Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonse for his efforts towards women and youth empowerment among Muslims in Ghana.

On his part the Hausa Chief of Ablekuma Agape Gonse, Emir Sherif Adams stated that the Muslim Communities in Ghana and UK are from the same ancestory hence the need to come together to outline measures that will help the two countries grow and develop the capacity of the youth.

He added that as a Chief within the Muslim community in Ghana, he has brought together most of the youth in the country and supported them through his philanthropic scheme and other foundations.

Emir Sherif Adams also paid a courtesy call on Imam of London, Naqshabandiya Sufi to discuss issues related to Islamic Religion. The issues include; religious tolerance, development and how to give support to Arabic Schools in the Zango communities in Ghana.

Emir Adams revealed that they also discussed the current ongoing school project and an orphanage he is building for the people of Ablekuma and its environs.

He expressed his appreciation to the Ghanaian Muslim Community in the UK and the Imam of London for the warm reception given him and called for more of such visits to ensure development within the Muslim communities in the country.

TOP STORIES

