Helping the less-privileged is vital to building a secure society — Igbo king

Society will only be engaging in self-mockery and setting itself up for disaster if it continues to pay half-hearted attention to the plight of the less-privileged within it, especially widows, single-mothers, and the aged, the Igbo king of Adoteiman Kingdom, His Royal Highness Raymond Chuma Okadigbo, has warned.

Speaking in Accra ahead of his kingdom's 2021 new yam festival slated for October 30, Okadigbo also said it is in the self-interest of the well-to-do in society to take care of the less-privileged, particularly widowed and single-mothers, and their children, so that such children do not eventually prey on them and society.

"We think it will be rather selfish if we are to just have a public event where only our invited guests will be feted, without remembering the less privileged among us. So, out of the weeklong programme of activities (marking our new yam festival), we are dedicating a day for outreach to take care of our needy brothers and sisters, especially the widows, single mothers and the aged.

"For me, the single mothers' condition is even more pathetic; because, for some of them, men marry them or use them, and they have children, or a child; but, at the end of the day, due to one thing or the other, the men abandon them to suffer with the child or children. You see many of such women in the markets and on our roads struggling to sell pure water, buns and other petty things to make ends meet. But how much profit can such a woman make selling a bag of pure water in a day take care of two or three children she has been left to cater for by a man?

"Such sights are what is making us to say that enough is enough; we intend to let God succour such people through us; even it is by just giving them little capital of Ghc200 or Ghc300 to enable them do some small safe business, rather than staying in the traffic selling pure water. We want to say 'no' to that. We want to wipe their tears, in our own small way. We are appealing to other men and other people of conscience to join hands with us to help these categories of people," the Igbo king stated.

Okadigbo noted that the outreach will benefit the needy from both Ghana and Nigeria.

"It's not going to be discriminatory. What we are saying is that Ghanaians and Nigerians are one," Okadigbo promised.

He appealed to relevant agencies of government as well as non-governmental organisations working in the area of family well-being to redouble efforts at strengthening the integrity and cohesion of the family unit in Ghana.

The weeklong activities for the Yam Festival also include a day for a friendly football match between Ghana and Nigeria, to, according to the Igbo king, "demonstrate that Ghana and Nigeria are one".

The players are amateurs selected from communities around who will play a friendly match to add vim to the festivities.

"Other activities include a day of prayers and a night vigil service, because it is important that we commit everything we do into the hands of God. We will also honour some of our palace elders with the conferment of chieftaincy titles.

"Finally, will be the celebration of yam itself, which symbolises completion of the annual farming and harvest cycle," Okadigbo stated, noting that this year's event will have the peculiar touch of his native Onitsha culture.

He continued, "Onitsha is the commercial capital of Anambra State, southeast Nigeria. I am an Onitsha man; this is the time that the Onitsha people start eating their new yam; and, Onitsha people add their own peculiar touch to the celebration of the new yam festival."