ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Social News

Bad roads in Saki-Bediako our major concern — Residents

Bad roads in Saki-Bediako our major concern — Residents
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Residents in Saki and Bediako in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have appealed to the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Samuel Okoe Amankuah to prioritize rehabilitation of their roads.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kpone, Mr. Richard Anani a taxi driver at Bediako stated that the new MCE should help fix the deplorable roads in the municipality to gain the support of the residents in his administration.

Mr Anani added that the Municipality generated enough revenue but was denied development and lamented that Taxi and Commercial drivers spent all their savings on spare parts due to the bad state of the road networks within the municipality.

He explained that, criminals took advantage of the poor state of the roads and attacked residents who went about their normal duties; when the roads were in good shape the Police could respond promptly to combat any criminal activities.

Ms Faustina Asare hinted that the welfare of Unit Committee Members should be a concern to the MCE as development at the local level begins within the Unit Committee and reiterated the call to fix the roads within the Municipality.

Other residents also expressed similar sentiments to the Ghana News Agency and tasked the incoming MCE to move on the ground, engage strategic stakeholders, traditional leaders, traders, commercial drivers, politicians and religious members.

The residents noted that periodic engagement with the people would help the new MCE to appreciate the task on the ground, mobilize the people to support him execute it, “but if he stays in the office, he will fail”.

Mr Samuel Okoe Amankuah was on Thursday endorsed as the third Municipal Chief Executive for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly.

He had 100 per cent endorsement from the 27 Assembly members including; Government Appointees who voted to confirm him.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Re-nominated DCE of Adaklu rejected
04.10.2021 | Social News
Fifty 50 Club raises Ghc10,000 to support girl suffering hole in heart
04.10.2021 | Social News
Murderers are even entitled to fair trial — Lawyer for Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman to critics
04.10.2021 | Social News
12 communities in Tano North to get electricity by 2021 — MP
04.10.2021 | Social News
Drivers of cars involved in accident at Ohene-Nkwanta that claimed 13 lives arrested
04.10.2021 | Social News
Child labour: 14 children rescued, reunited with their families
04.10.2021 | Social News
WhatsApp,Instagram and Facebook face major worldwide outage
04.10.2021 | Social News
Two drivers arrested over Ohene-Nkwanta road crash killing 13 persons
04.10.2021 | Social News
Fake Takoradi pregnant woman finally released from police custody a week after being granted bail
04.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line