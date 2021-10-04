ModernGhana logo
Drivers of cars involved in accident at Ohene-Nkwanta that claimed 13 lives arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two drivers whose cars were involved in the accident at Ohene-Nkwanta have been arrested by the Police at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

As reported by Modernghana News on Monday morning, the accident that occurred on the Accra-Kumasi highway claimed 13 lives and left several others with various degrees of injuries.

According to an update from the Police, some of the injured victims have been treated and already discharged.

Meanwhile, one of the victims who remains in a critical condition has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The Konongo Divisional police MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah in an interview with Citi News has confirmed that fortunately, there has been no additional casualties.

Confirming that two of the drivers are already in Police custody, DSP Paa Yeboah added that one other driver who has been hospitalized will also be arrested when he is discharged.

“It is only one who has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The cargo truck driver is on admission at the hospital after he is discharged, we will take action against him, but two other drivers are at our office,” the Konongo Divisional police MTTD Commander shared.

Drivers all over the country are advised to drive safely and prioritise human life anytime they sit behind the wheel.

