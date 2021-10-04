ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Headlines

Bantama: President Akufo-Addo Commissions New Astroturf At Kookoo Ase

Bantama: President Akufo-Addo Commissions New Astroturf At Kookoo Ase
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The President of the Republic, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on Sunday, October 3, 2020 joined Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye to commission a state of the art AstroTurf sports facility at Kookoo Ase, a suburb of Abrepo Junction, in Bantama.

With a more youthful population, the constituency is one of the most vibrant and active in Ghana. Additionally, there is a huge demand for sporting talents with the requisite skills to compete with the rest of the world.

The Kookoo Ase pitch had in the past been a training ground for many young talents, with some later becoming national football stars, such as former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko SC giants Akwasi Appiah, Prince Opoku Polley and Sarfo Gyamfi.

Francis Asenso-Boakye in his address expressed commitment to working with all stakeholders, be it sport or non-sport in identifying, nurturing, promoting and integrating young talents in the constituency.

“I am grateful to the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), financiers of the project, as well as to the traditional authorities and the good people of Bantama for rallying behind this project”, he remarked.

As a side attraction, there was a football match between Bantama All Stars, of which the MP featured and included former stars like Prince Opoku Polley, Kwasi Appiah, Opoku Nti, Papa Arko, Frimpong Manso, Thomas Duah, Michael Osei, among others and former Black Stars players, which featured Stephen Appiah, Ibrahim Tanko, Sammy Agyei, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston, John Paintsil, Jerry Akaminko, Derrick Boateng, Emmanuel Agyeman Badu, Emmanuel Armah, to name a few. The game ended 4-3 in favour of the visitors.

img-20211004-wa0029 img-20211004-wa0022
img-20211004-wa0013 img-20211004-wa0007
img-20211004-wa0024 img-20211004-wa0005
View Album

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ejura report: Swiftly implement committee's recommendations — Ejura chief appeals to Gov’t
04.10.2021 | Headlines
‘It’s unfair to reject Sam Pyne over past KMA GHS50 million debt’ – Akufo-Addo to assembly Members
04.10.2021 | Headlines
East Gonja: Confusion hit MCE confirmation, voting cancelled
04.10.2021 | Headlines
2021 WASSCE social studies paper leaks on social media
04.10.2021 | Headlines
NDC flagbearership: Duffour has no chance against Mahama – Ben Ephson
04.10.2021 | Headlines
Sack Alan, Afriyie Akoto just like you sacked Joe Ghartey – Ben Ephson to Akufo-Addo
04.10.2021 | Headlines
49,000 NABCo beneficiaries have been absorbed or are working for themselves – Akufo-Addo
04.10.2021 | Headlines
It's shocking Ejura committee was not courageous enough to recommend removal of Regional Minister – Martin Kpebu
04.10.2021 | Headlines
I would have been dead by now If not for God — Keta MP narrates robbery attack
04.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line