WAEC incapable of solving exam leaks — Angel Cabornu

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) Angel Cabornu has stated that Ghana has a fundamental problem with the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC).

The problem he says is that the institution conducting the exam itself has a fundamental problem and incapability of handling the examination regarding the constant leaks.

According to him, the is rife for stakeholders to begin to question the relevance of a sole examination body that appears to be bereft of ideas in stopping exam leakages in a technological era.

Mr. Cabornu who was speaking to Israel Laryea on Joy News TV’s AM show said “one thing is that if the 'apor' or the questions are available, it will be difficult to prevent students from paying to access it.”

“But right now, the leaked questions are available and they can only be accessed from the source which is WAEC, so that is where we should all turn our attentions to and find means of stopping it,” he pointed.

His comments fall in line with similar calls from Education Watch’s Kofi Asare who has also called for a change in Ghana’s way of assessing students.

He suggested the country moves away from the “stressful text-based assessment method to one that is more applied.”