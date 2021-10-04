ModernGhana logo
04.10.2021

Krachi East MCE nominee get 100% confirmation

Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, the President's nominee for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, has been endorsed.

All the 29-Assembly members of the Krachi East Municipality voted in favour of the nominee confirming him by 100 per cent.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Okesu expressed gratitude to the President and the Assembly members for the confidence reposed in him to serve the area.

He promised to work hard and in accordance with the President's vision of transforming the country to ensure that Krachi East Municipality benefited from the government's policies and projects.

Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, in his remarks called for continuous collaboration among stakeholders to bring development to the area.

He entreated the MCE to hit-the-ground running, work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to ensure accelerated and speedy development.

GNA

