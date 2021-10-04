NIA opening permanent offices in regions to address Ghana Card complaints

The National Identification Authority (NIA) is opening permanent regional and district branches to enhance the registration and resolving of other challenges related to the Ghana Card.

Abudu Abdul Ganiyu, the Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA who made this announcement, also said the delay in recruiting permanent staff for the regional and district offices can be blamed on the painstaking process at the Authority.

“What has delayed the process has to do with the recruitment process that we have to go through, we’ve basically functioned at headquarters level in terms of our permanent staff so now that we are going into the regions and districts we have to recruit permanent staff. So we are towards the end of that,” he said.

He noted that the Authority has been working with the Public Services Commission on the recruitment with the assurance that the officers would be trained and deployed to the regions and districts once the process is done.

Some Ghanaians are rushing for Ghana Card following the re-registration of SIM cards in the country.

The Ghana Card which is the only required ID card for the re-registration of SIM cards has caused those who either lost theirs or registered but were not issued the card across the country wondering.

This has prompted the NIA to get closer to the people with the establishment of offices at the local levels to resolve the numerous complaints.