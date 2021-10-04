Jaman South confirms Andrews Bediako as MCE

Listen to article

The administrator for the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG), Mr. Andrews Bediako has been endorsed by the assembly members after securing more than the two-thirds vote required.

Mr. Andrews on Saturday 2nd October, 2021 got 85.45% of the votes cast, made up of 47 yes votes out of 55 members present.

The election was conducted by the electoral commission and witnessed by the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, the Regional Chairman of NPP, Kwame Baffoe Abronye and other high ranking officials.

After his confirmation, Mr. Andrews Bediako thanked the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and promised to coordinate the respective roles of departments under the assembly to ensure the expected development is achieved.

He however, said he will champion the course of unity I'm the Municipality.

He also said he would work to ensure the security of the municipality such that residents can go about their legitimate activities without fear.

“I will get in touch with the key stakeholders to brainstorm to ensure we do our bit for the youth to get jobs to augment that of government on employment”, he stated.

He reiterated that given his knowledge in local governance he said together with the assembly members, they would strive to ensure everyone living in the municipality would be satisfied with the kind of services the assembly seeks to render.