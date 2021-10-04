ModernGhana logo
04.10.2021 General News

Tain Assembly endorses Lucy Acheampong as DCE

By Yeboah Isaac || Contributor
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Members of the Tain Assembly in the Bono region has endorsed the President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive for the area Madam Lucy Acheampong.

She pulled 100 percent votes from all the 51 Members of the Assembly who participated in the voting exercise which was supervised by the District Electoral Commission (EC).

Madam Lucy Acheampong in her acceptance speech expressed appreciation to the Members of the Assembly for their massive endorsement and President Akufo-Addo for the trust and confidence he has reposed in her.

She pledged to work hard and continue with the good works that had started in line with the vision of the President for the benefit of the residents in the district.

Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister called on all stakeholders in the area to effectively collaborate and corporate with the new DCE to help champion the development of the district.

The Regional Minister urged the Assembly Members to perform their roles effectively to ensure the Assembly functioned effectively.

