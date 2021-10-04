France Volontaires Ghana marks 2021 French Volunteering Day

France Volontaires Ghana, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Ghana and the Alliance Francaise, Accra, has marked the 2021 edition of the French Volunteering Day.

The event is marked to highlight and bring together development actors to promote the development of French volunteerism. The event also creates a framework for exchange between the actors of French volunteerism. This year's French Volunteering Day was organized under the theme "Volunteerism in the Face of the Health Crisis: Resilience and Action."

National Representative of France Volontaires Ghana, Moussa Bah highlighted the key impact of volunteers across local communities in Ghana. According to him, French volunteers applied their experience and expertise in areas of Agronomy, Communications, Planning and French language training to the satisfaction of Ghanaian organizations.

"The commitment of the French Volunteers and their support to different partners has enabled them to reach several sectors of activities in various regions in Ghana. Indeed, the support of volunteers and their action of solidarity has been expressed." He emphasized.

President of the Coalition of Volunteering Organisations Ghana (COVOG), Lily Bright Tetteh underscored the crucial role of volunteerism in national development. She emphasized that despite COVID-19, volunteers must exert the spirit of courage, focus and purpose to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs at the Embassy of France to Ghana, Alexandre Foulon reaffirmed the importance of France Volontaires Ghana in boosting solidarity, partnerships and bilateral cooperations between Ghana and France. He, therefore, called on Ghanaian youth and Non-Governmental organizations to take advantage of the opportunities presented by France Volontaires Ghana.

Mr. Alexandre Foulon hinted that 32 Ghanaians will be deployed to France as Language Assistants in the 2021 Academic year.

Some Ghana and French volunteers also shared their experiences with the audience.

Background of France Volontaires

France Volontaire is the French platform for International Volunteerism of Exchange and Solidarity. Created in 2009 as an association, it is the result of shared construction between public and associative actors involved in international solidarity. Operator of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, it brings together the State, local authorities and associations around the mission's interest: the development and promotion of volunteer and solidarity commitments abroad.