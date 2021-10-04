Dr. Anyah re-appointed by Akufo-Addo to serve as Ho Teaching Hospital board chair

President Akufo-Addo has re-appointed Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah to serve as the board chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The latest appointed was made in consultation with the Council of State after a review of his performance as the first chairman of the first board of the Ho regional hospital.

Giving a speech after his swearing in, Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah extended his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the opportunity to serve as board chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital is a privilege and he will do his best to manage the facility to the delight of all.

Dr. Anyah who is also Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre emphasized that he will work to develop the teaching hospital into an enviable facility.

He said his main aim is to transform the hospital into a quaternary service provider that will liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International.

Through this, Dr. Anyah believes it will promote medical as well as health tourism to the hospital and the Volta Region.

“I am passionate about health and wellness tourism. With my experience in health, medical and wellness tourism is a vehicle that if we take seriously and put in the right mechanisms, we can attract clients from the sub-region and change our financials,” the Ho Teaching Hospital board chairman said.

Other members appointed to serve on the board include Mr. Ernest Yao Gaewu, legal practitioner; Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, medical practitioner; Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, an allied health professional; and Dr. Audu Rauf, a pharmacist.

Others are Mr. Felix Nyante, head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council; Prof John Gyapong, a representative of the University Council; Dr. Sylvia Ayele Deganus, a representative of the University Council; Mr Victor Andy Danku, a private sector businessperson and Dr. John Tampouri; CEO, Ho Teaching Hospital.