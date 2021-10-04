ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Social News

A/R: Santasi-Apire residents protesting over deplorable roads clash with police

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
A/R: Santasi-Apire residents protesting over deplorable roads clash with police
Listen to article

Police in the Ashanti Region have clashed with hundreds of aggrieved residents of Santasi protesting against deplorable roads in the area.

The residents on Monday, October 4, 2021 took to the streets of Santasi Apire in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region in protest of poor road networks in the area.

The demonstrators including taxi drivers, a youth group called Apire Concern Residents Association, together with hundreds of aggrieved Apire residents blocked the Santasi-Apire main road amidst chants on early Monday morning to register their disappointment.

Two police officers deployed to the area to ensure peace had to call for reinforcement after residents stopped them from clearing the road for commuters amidst heated arguments.

1042021122125-i41p266gfa-roads-2

A team of armed policemen numbering 20 rushed to the scene also failed to calm the nerves of the agitated residents after they (residents) prevented them (police) from removing the blockades.

It took another batch of armed police officers numbering 30 to clear the road for motorists.

Speaking to this reporter some of the protestors said they were angry due to the increasing number of accidents on the road.

"Two people have died in the last three days because of this poor road and so we will not sit aloof for our family members to die again on the road," one Mr Daniel Owusu, a resident of Apire lamented.

1042021122125-g40n1r5edy-roads-5

The roads as captured during the protest have been rendered muddy and slippery with other areas flooded due to the prolong rainfall in the area.

Some bridges and drainage systems that were constructed to check erosion and floodwaters on the road were washed away by the recent floods.

The Residents have therefore called on authorities to fix the road for them with alacrity or they will demonstrate again.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Dagbon Union UK holds get-together in London
04.10.2021 | Social News
#BBCAfricaEye: Sons of Mocimboa, Mozambique’s Terrorism Crisis
04.10.2021 | Social News
13 die, 11 others injured in accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo
04.10.2021 | Social News
JUSAG gives government two weeks ultimatum to implement salary review
04.10.2021 | Social News
Kaaka’s family to respond officially to Ejura committee’s report today
04.10.2021 | Social News
Woman arrested for allegedly beheading husband at Eastern Region
04.10.2021 | Social News
Outgoing Fanteakwa South DCE commends X L Trust Aid for donation of school informs, sandals to schools
04.10.2021 | Social News
Inflammatory remarks are unacceptable — ECOWAS parliament cautions Gambian politicians
04.10.2021 | Social News
Driver of truck stuck under Hong Kong footbridge on George Walker Bush highway arrested
04.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line