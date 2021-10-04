Development Partners Migration Coordination Group In Ghana Visits Ghanaian-German Centre For Jobs, Migration And Reintegration

A delegation of representatives of the “Migration Coordination Group of development partners in Ghana”, which is chaired by the International Organization for Migration has paid a visit to the Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC) to get familiarized with the work of the Centre.

The visit was also an opportunity for them to discuss areas of possible cooperation on migration programmes in Ghana.

Speaking at the meeting, the Head of Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration, Benjamin Woesten, remarked that the GGC is the only institution in Ghana that combines direct counselling and partner capacity building with a full approach to the migration cycle. Its development-oriented services before, during and after migration, make it an essential player in the landscape of migration, reintegration and employment promotion”.

He added that the Centre is anchored on a close partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and its Labour Department. Its core mandate includes the counselling of clients, returning migrants and the local population in Ghana on socio-economic prospects in Ghana, reintegration opportunities and options of regular labour migration and mobility; and has so far positively affected the lives of more than 15.000 clients. Mr Woesten reiterated the Centre’s commitment to setting an example in the migration and employment space in Ghana.

On his part, the Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ghana, Mr Massimo Mina, indicated that: “Building on its success, the Centre could become the basis for a broader national referral system for job and vocational training opportunities to be supported by development partners.”

Mr. Woesten presented the activities of the Centre and accompanied the delegation in a tour of the facility. Present at the meeting were Mr Gerald Guskowski, Cluster Coordinator of the Network for Inclusive Economic Development of GIZ Ghana and Mr David Tette, Senior National Coordinator of the Programme Migration for Development). The Ghanaian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration is commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR).