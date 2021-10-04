Covid-19 update: 1,156 dead, 124 patients in severe condition

The latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) update on the Ghana Health Service dashboard has confirmed that 124 patients are in severe condition.

Although the caseload has dropped to 3,088, the number of deaths recorded has seen a rise and currently stands at 1,156.

The numbers show that between March 2020 and September 2021, Ghana has recorded 127,482 cases of Covid-19.

Due to the efforts of the Ghana Health Service with support from the government, 123,238 have recovered.

With the government working to vaccinate more Ghanaians before the end of the year, it is set to take delivery of thousands of vaccines later this month.

Already, 777,750 have been fully vaccinated.

As many as 865,422 have received the first dose of the AZ, Sputnik-V vaccine while 616,520 have received both jabs.

Numbers from the Ghana Health Service website shows that a total of 1,643,172 vaccines have been administered.