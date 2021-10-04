ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Health

Covid-19 update: 1,156 dead, 124 patients in severe condition

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Covid-19 update: 1,156 dead, 124 patients in severe condition
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) update on the Ghana Health Service dashboard has confirmed that 124 patients are in severe condition.

Although the caseload has dropped to 3,088, the number of deaths recorded has seen a rise and currently stands at 1,156.

The numbers show that between March 2020 and September 2021, Ghana has recorded 127,482 cases of Covid-19.

Due to the efforts of the Ghana Health Service with support from the government, 123,238 have recovered.

With the government working to vaccinate more Ghanaians before the end of the year, it is set to take delivery of thousands of vaccines later this month.

Already, 777,750 have been fully vaccinated.

As many as 865,422 have received the first dose of the AZ, Sputnik-V vaccine while 616,520 have received both jabs.

Numbers from the Ghana Health Service website shows that a total of 1,643,172 vaccines have been administered.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Health
ModernGhana Links
More young people being affected with heart diseases – Dr Ballal
04.10.2021 | Health
Kpone records 135 dog bites from January to August 2021
03.10.2021 | Health
Ghana may soon have surplus midwives — study
01.10.2021 | Health
Presidential committee presents $20million proposal for National Vaccine Institute
01.10.2021 | Health
COVID-19: Sanitizers not a substitute to hand washing – GHS
01.10.2021 | Health
KNUST scientists lead clinical trial of local herb for COVID-19 treatment
01.10.2021 | Health
Aster RV Hospital launches ‘Heart to Heart’ campaign to help paediatric heart surgery
29.09.2021 | Health
Outgoing Akatsi South MCE handover lands for Agenda 111 hospital
30.09.2021 | Health
Over 800,000 people benefit from healthy heart Africa’s blood pressure screening in Ashanti Region
29.09.2021 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line