04.10.2021 Education

Don’t see D7 as a barrier for students seeking admission – Education Minister to Tertiary Institutions

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
The Minister in charge of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has charged public universities in the country to create programmes that will be able to give admission to students that apply with D7 in their certificates.

Speaking at the swearing-in and inauguration of Governing Councils of some public technical Universities, the Minister bemoaned the low tertiary enrollment in the country while stressing that it is an impediment to the development of the country.

“Our gross tertiary enrollment ratio is 18.8%, South Korea is 73.6%, so no nation has been able to show transformation without hitting 40 to 50% tertiary enrollment ratio,” Dr. Adutwum noted.

The Education Minister continued, “Mauritius is 40%, you go there and everything is changing. Our 18% will not change Ghana and that is why the President has set an agenda of 40%, what it also means is that you have to start looking at your programmes, more diploma programmes so that students sitting home with D7 will find a place in your institution.”

According to Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, tertiary students must stop seeing D7 as a barrier for students seeking admission.

“There are institutions that are saying we are not getting the numbers but what happened to support students offering courses in diploma, electrical engineering and after that, you’re going to see the numbers going up and after that, they can go to work. And then if they want to continue they can continue. So we shouldn’t see D7 as a barrier for students accessing tertiary,” he added.

Backing the call of the Education Minister, the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Mr. Kofi Asare has opined that denying a student admission to the university because of D7 is senseless.

He argues that a student who wants to study French at the University should not be denied admission just because of D7 in mathematics.

