To say a student won’t make it at the University because of D7 in maths is senseless – Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch, Mr. Kofi Asare has stressed that the practice of disallowing students that score D7 mathematics in the WASSCE examination admission into the various tertiary institutions is senseless.

Over the years, tertiary institutions in the country have required that a student seeking admission must have scored at least C6 in six different subjects.

The practice that requires that the student secures passes in all four core subjects has denied many Ghanaians a chance to proceed to attain higher education.

Although could re-sit for the exam, it has always been seen as an unnecessary obstacle.

Following a recent directive from the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum to universities to admit students with grade D7, Mr. Kofi Asare says it is the way to go.

According to him, it is senseless to deny a student admission to the university just because they had D7 in a particular subject.

“A student wants to specialise in French and you say that you need a minimum of C6 in Mathematics. It doesn’t make sense because there is virtually no correlation between French and a D7 in mathematics.

“One will not be able to make it to any university if they had D7 in mathematics, it doesn’t make sense. In fact, D7 is a pass according to the assessment body,” the Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch said at the swearing-in and inauguration of Governing Councils of some public technical Universities over the weekend.

Meanwhile, tertiary universities have been charged to innovate and create access programmes for students that will excel in certain subjects but fail to secure the pass mark for other subjects after WASSCE.