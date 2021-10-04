13 die, 11 others injured in accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo

Some 13 people have died while 11 others have been hospitalized in an accident involving an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The dead comprises 9 males and 4 females.

The accident occurred at about 10:40 pm last night.

The injured are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue.

Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah confirmed the incident to Citi News.

According to him, one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident occurred.

“The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full. The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board.”

“There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot and about 11 others injured.”

He said the bodies of the deceased have been removed and photographed for identification by family members.

Over 1,000 persons have been killed in road accidents in the country this year alone.

