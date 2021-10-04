ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.10.2021 Social News

JUSAG gives government two weeks ultimatum to implement salary review

JUSAG gives government two weeks ultimatum to implement salary review
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG) may soon go on strike over government failure to implement a review of their salaries.

After an executive committee meeting earlier this week, it said it was giving the government a two-week ultimatum.

“Within two weeks from October 1, the government must take action on the recommended salaries. If within two weeks the government does not do anything about it, they should not blame us, because we will advise ourselves according to law,” the association said.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, said the review was long overdue.

“We were due to have our payment regime revised in 2020 for implementation in 2021. Since January this year, a review ought to have taken effect.”

“The Judicial Council has done its part, but we have sat waiting for the government to play its part with no response,” he added.

On the way forward, Mr. Nartey said “under our labour regime, there are various options open to workers.”

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because of the government's failure to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted work at the courts nationwide.

---citinews

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
13 die, 11 others injured in accident at Ohene Nkwanta near Konongo
04.10.2021 | Social News
Kaaka’s family to respond officially to Ejura committee’s report today
04.10.2021 | Social News
Woman arrested for allegedly beheading husband at Eastern Region
04.10.2021 | Social News
Inflammatory remarks are unacceptable — ECOWAS parliament cautions Gambian politicians
04.10.2021 | Social News
Driver of truck stuck under Hong Kong footbridge on George Walker Bush highway arrested
04.10.2021 | Social News
Traffic cameras key for instilling discipline on our roads — Dwumfour
03.10.2021 | Social News
Poor eyesight major contributor to road accidents– Rev. Okosun
03.10.2021 | Social News
Let's work together to reverse poor BECE performance– Ag Kassena-Nankana MCE
03.10.2021 | Social News
Politics should not create enmity between us — NDC's Afotey-Agbo
03.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line