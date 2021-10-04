JUSAG gives government two weeks ultimatum to implement salary review

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG) may soon go on strike over government failure to implement a review of their salaries.

After an executive committee meeting earlier this week, it said it was giving the government a two-week ultimatum.

“Within two weeks from October 1, the government must take action on the recommended salaries. If within two weeks the government does not do anything about it, they should not blame us, because we will advise ourselves according to law,” the association said.

Speaking to Citi News, the National President of JUSAG, Alex Nartey, said the review was long overdue.

“We were due to have our payment regime revised in 2020 for implementation in 2021. Since January this year, a review ought to have taken effect.”

“The Judicial Council has done its part, but we have sat waiting for the government to play its part with no response,” he added.

On the way forward, Mr. Nartey said “under our labour regime, there are various options open to workers.”

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because of the government's failure to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted work at the courts nationwide.

