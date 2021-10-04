Outgoing Fanteakwa South DCE commends X L Trust Aid for donation of school informs, sandals to schools

Outgone District Chief Executive (DCE) for Fanteakwa South, Ntori Adjabeng has praised management of X L TRUST AID, a non-governmental organisation for its intention to support the development of the District and the country as a whole.

Speaking at the launch of the NGO at Abompe, the former DCE was optimistic the gesture by the NGO would go a long way to improve the quality of education and the living conditions of women as they form part of its objectives.

He has, however, pledged to liaise with the current DCE to ensure that the necessary support is given to managers of the NGO to be able to fulfil its objectives and goals.

Mr. Thomas Andoh, who represented the Director of NGOs in Ghana stated the activities of NGOs over the years has helped to support government in its quest to make living standards better for its citizens and therefore commended X L TRUST AID for such a wonderful initiative.

He attributed the many immoral acts by most youth to the inability of both parents and government to provide basic necessities they need in life and called for a collaborative effort to assist in dealing with the many challenges.

The Director of the NGO, Madam Louisa Akua Bema Boakye in a video interaction, emphasised the brain behind the establishment of the NGO is to ensure all children of school-going age have access to education no matter their financial challenges.

She added that the NGO will also focus on health and sanitation, women empowerment, skills training, among many others which has always been her priorities.

She took the opportunity to commend all who have made it possible for the NGO to exist and appealed to all and sundry to support the gesture yield its purpose.

Meanwhile, the Media and Public Relations Officer of the NGO, Madam Ami Amewode Ayivi on her part, urged parents to take the welfare of their children seriously by making good use of opportunities her outfit provide to ensure the success of their children in the future.

She indicated her outfit has a lot of programs line up to make the impact of the NGO felt by people within the District and the country at large.

Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Kofi Okyere Agyekum also assured the NGO of his readiness to assist with lobbying and documentation whenever the need arises.

"Government alone cannot do all that's why we always encourage individuals, NGOs and Corporate bodies to support in the quest of developing the country together," the MP added.

Chief of Abompe, Barima Kwabena Addo II who was the chairman of the occasion sang praises on the management of the NGO and called on all residents as well as well-meaning Ghanaians to support the good gesture.

Some brilliant but needy pupils were provided with school uniforms while exercise books were also distributed to some schools within the district.